FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest, AP sources say

The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers

Eric Tucker
Friday 26 September 2025 20:18 EDT
FBI Congress
FBI Congress (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel matters with The Associated Press.

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment Friday.

