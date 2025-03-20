Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI agent who has criticized the bureau arrested on charges of sharing confidential information

An FBI agent who has criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 March 2025 20:39 EDT
FBI Agent Arrested
FBI Agent Arrested (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An FBI agent who has previously criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Johnathan Buma, who has worked for the FBI for 15 years, allegedly printed copies of confidential FBI documents and messages and later shared the material with associates as part of a draft of a book he was writing on his time in the bureau.

He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said.

An attorney representing Buma did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Buma has raised issues with how the FBI was handling certain investigations through statements to news media, various government agencies and Congress, according to the filing.

