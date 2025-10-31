Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FBI confirms shooter in deadly Michigan church attack despised Mormons

The FBI has confirmed that the man who opened fire in a Michigan church and set it ablaze was motivated by “anti religious beliefs” against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Via AP news wire
Friday 31 October 2025 16:42 EDT

The man who opened fire in a Michigan church and set it ablaze was motivated by “anti religious beliefs” against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the FBI confirmed Friday.

While friends close to the gunman in the deadly shooting have said he long harbored hatred against the church, the FBI had previously declined to specify the motivation behind the attack that left four people dead and the church burned to the ground, except to say it was “targeted.”

The gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, was killed by responding law enforcement.

“I am confirming this is a targeted act of violence believed to be motivated by the assailant’s anti-religious beliefs against the Mormon religious community,” special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office Jennifer Runyan said in a prerecorded video message.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is commonly known as the Mormon church

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in