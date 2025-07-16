Despite scandal and a looming corruption trial, Trayon White wins vote to return to the DC Council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former D.C. Council member is returning to his seat, five months after he was kicked out for his involvement in a federal bribery investigation.

Trayon White defeated three challengers in a special election Tuesday to fill the Ward 8 council seat that has been vacant since his expulsion in February.

White, 41, was arrested by the FBI last August. After an internal investigation, the remaining 12 D.C. Council members voted unanimously to oust him from the council. However, White was free to enter the special election because he had not been convicted on a felony.

He won reelection just a few months later in an indication of a scandal-proof popularity that echoes his political mentor: former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

His federal trial won’t start until January 2026, but preliminary evidence includes videos of White pocketing cash-stuffed envelopes from a city contractor, allegedly in return for securing lucrative city contracts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday's special election for the Ward 8 seat on the D.C. Council will determine whether the council will turn the page on an awkward and embarrassing chapter or remain locked in an uncomfortable dynamic with a political figure whose popularity has rendered him almost impervious to scandal.

Trayon White, the former Ward 8 representative, is fighting to return to the same legislative body that expelled him five months ago — and may just expel him again if he wins.

White, 41, was arrested by the FBI last August on bribery charges. He won re-election to a third term just a few months later—an indication of a street-level popularity that echoes his political mentor: iconic former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

After an internal investigation, the remaining 12 D.C. Council members voted unanimously to oust White from the council in February. However, White was free to enter the special election because he has not been convicted of a felony. His federal trial won’t start until 2026; preliminary evidence includes videos of White pocketing cash-stuffed envelopes from a city contractor, allegedly in return for securing lucrative city contracts.

White faces a trio of challengers: Mike Austin, Sheila Bunn and Salim Adofo. All three boast experience either working as staffers for D.C. Council members or in the Advisory Neighborhood Commissions — hyper-local bodies that frequently serve as training grounds for future council members. Adofo lost to White in the 2024 Democratic primary, securing 28% of the vote.

All three challengers have pointed to White's legal troubles and emphasized a need to restore credibility and public trust to the Ward 8 council seat. White has done minimal public campaigning or fundraising, skipped multiple candidate debates and left early from a debate.

White came up in local politics as a protege of Barry. And he has been channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook since his arrest. White refused to cooperate with the internal D.C. Council inquiry. His lawyer, Frederick D. Cooke Jr., also served as Barry’s defense attorney. And White has sought to stoke lingering suspicion of the FBI among Black Washingtonians, many of whom believe Barry was unfairly targeted by the 1990 FBI sting that caught him on camera smoking crack cocaine.

A White victory would place the D.C. Council in an immediate quandary. They could expel White again, despite the will of the Ward 8 voters, or they could simply carry on with him among their ranks again and wait for the federal corruption trial to begin early next year.