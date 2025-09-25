'Beast mode' to 'teraflop': 10 words from the Merriam-Webster dictionary update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Merriam-Webster on Thursday announced a major overhaul of its popular “Collegiate” dictionary. The company has added more than 5,000 terms. Here's a few of them with definitions — and some usage examples of our own.

Beast mode

DEFINITION: An extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone adopts temporarily to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition.

EXAMPLE: He needed to go beast mode to crush the hot dog eating contest.

Dad bod

DEFINITION: A physique regarded as typical of an average father, especially one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.

EXAMPLE: Harry rocked a dad bod even before the birth of his first child.

Dumbphone

DEFINITION: A cellphone that does not include advanced software features, such as email or an internet browser typically found on smartphones.

EXAMPLE: Want to really get lost? Destroy your smartphone, buy a burner dumbphone and head for the hills.

Farm-to-table

DEFINITION: Involving or advocating the direct sale and distribution of food from its point of origin to customers.

EXAMPLE: Farm-to-table, shmarm-to-table. Jack wants a Big Mac, not a pricey restaurant meal.

Hard pass

DEFINITION: A firm refusal or rejection of something, such as an offer.

EXAMPLE: The egg salad’s been in the sun for six hours. That’s a hard pass for me, Suzy.

Love language

DEFINITION: A person’s characteristic means of showing love or care for another.

EXAMPLE: Charlie's dating profile says his love language is making mac and cheese. Could go either way, dude.

Petrichor

DEFINITION: A distinctive, earthy, usually pleasant odor that is associated with rainfall, especially when following a warm, dry period.

EXAMPLE: Molly refused to let the weather dampen her mood, especially as the petrichor reminded her of cozy rainy days past.

Rizz

DEFINITION: Romantic appeal or charm.

EXAMPLE: “You come here often?” Joe's rizz was way, WAY off.

Side-eye

DEFINITION: A sidelong glance or gaze, especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval or veiled curiosity.

EXAMPLE: Anna side-eyes every man in white socks and sandals. That's all.

Teraflop

DEFINITION: A unit of measure for the calculating speed of a computer equal to one trillion floating-point operations per second.

EXAMPLE: Cough up enough teraflops to let me bed rot with my PlayStation.