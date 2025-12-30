Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurostar has urged train passengers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel

Britain France Channel Tunnel
Britain France Channel Tunnel (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A disruption in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday prompted Eurostar to request that train customers postpone their journeys until another time.

Delays and cancellations are being caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed Le Shuttle train, the operator said. Le Shuttle trains transport vehicles between England and France.

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said. “Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.″

The disruptions come during the peak of New Year’s Eve holiday travel.

