A look at world's largest electricity producers and how much is from renewables
A new report said a record 47% of the European Union’s electricity came from renewable sources in 2024
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A report out Thursday said a record 47% of the European Union's electricity came from renewable sources in 2024, and experts called it a promising sign for the world's ability to transition away from fossil fuels that are driving climate change.
Here's a look at the world's largest generators of electricity and the share of their electricity that comes from renewables. Data is from the climate energy think tank Ember and is for 2023.
Brazil, 88.9%
Canada, 66.5%
China, 30.6%
France, 26.5%
United States, 22.7%
Japan, 22%
India, 19.5%
Russia, 17.7%
South Korea, 9%
___
The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.