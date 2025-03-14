Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huawei lobbyists banned from accessing European Parliament after bribery arrests

The European Parliament says he lobbyists working for Huawei have been suspended from entering its premises following the arrests of several people in a corruption probe linked to the European Parliament and the Chinese company

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 March 2025 11:12 EDT

The European Parliament on Friday banned lobbyists working for Huawei from entering its premises following the arrests of several people in a corruption probe linked to the Chinese company.

Huawei is suspected by Belgian prosecutors of bribing EU lawmakers.

The European Parliament said on Friday that the decision to suspend the access of Huawei lobbyists has been taken as a precautionary measure, in line with its security rules.

Thursday's arrests came as an investigation by Le Soir newspaper and other media revealed that lobbyists working for the Chinese telecoms giant were suspected of bribing current or former European Parliament members to promote the company’s commercial policies in Europe.

About 100 federal police officers carried out 21 searches in Brussels, the Flanders and Wallonia regions, and Portugal. The investigating magistrate in charge of the case also asked for seals to be placed on offices inside the EU Parliament allocated to two parliamentary assistants allegedly involved.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in