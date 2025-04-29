EU's top court rules against Malta's 'golden passport' program

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Malta to close its “golden passport” program for violating European Union law, even after the Mediterranean island country suspended the program for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

The program “amounts to the commercialization of the grant of the nationality of a member state and by extension that of union citizenship,” a judge at the court in Luxembourg said.

Under the program, one of the last of its kind in Europe that allows wealthy people to buy EU citizenship, Malta “failed to fulfill its obligations” to the EU, the judge said.

The European Commission launched infringement procedures against Malta and Cyprus in 2020 about their golden passport programs. After Cyprus in 2021 and Bulgaria in 2022 ended their programs, Malta was one of the last holds out in a once-widely embraced scheme across Europe and the United Kingdom to drum up revenue especially in some nations hit hard by the 2009 financial crisis.

But in the following decade, most EU states scrapped their programs over their links to housing crises in Europe, fears of the programs’ potential for white collar crime, corruption and money laundering, security concerns in the U.K. following the 2018 Salisbury poisoning, and then aggressive sanctions on Russian citizens following Moscow’s invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and 2021.

The court ruling also comes at a time that U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to start a “golden card" visa with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship for $5 million.