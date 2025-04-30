Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Europe saw stronger growth at start of year, but Trump's tariffs have darkened outlook

Europe’s economy has grown more strongly in the first three months of the year only to see hopes for an ongoing recovery quickly squelched by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 April 2025 05:08 EDT
Europe Economy
Europe Economy (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Europe’s economy grew more strongly in the first three months of the year, only to see hopes for an ongoing recovery quickly squelched by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Gross domestic product in the 20 eurozone countries grew 0.4% in the first quarter, improving on 0.2% growth in the last part of 2024, according to official figures released Wednesday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

But on April 2, just two days after the end of the quarter, Trump announced an onslaught of new tariffs on almost every U.S. trading partner and hit goods imported from the EU with a 20% tariff rate. That has led to widespread downgrading of Europe’s growth outlook for the year since its economy is heavily dependent on exports and the U.S. is its largest single export destination.

