Ethiopia is worried over a defense deal between Egypt and Somalia as tensions rise in Horn of Africa

Ethiopia is increasingly concerned over a recent defense deal between Egypt and Somalia, two countries that Addis Ababa is embroiled in disputes with amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa region.

Cairo and Mogadishu earlier this month signed a security agreement during a visit to the Egyptian capital by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who held talks with his Egyptian host, President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi.

Details of the deal have not been made public but Ali Abdi Aware, the Somali ambassador to Cairo, told a radio station in Mogadishu that the arrival of military equipment from Egypt to Somalia this week was “the first practical step to implementing" that deal.

Speaking by phone from Cairo to Arlaadi Media radio on Tuesday, he also asserted that under the agreement, Egyptian troops would be deployed to Somalia after Dec. 31, when an African Union's peacekeeping mission to Somalia ends.

There was no confirmation of such plans from Egypt, which has been seeking to strengthen its influence in the Horn of Africa. Cairo has also not confirmed sending military equipment to Somalia.

The prospect of having Egyptian troops next door has raised concerns in Ethiopia. The foreign ministry in Addis Ababa issued a statement saying the country “cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilize the region.”

There are two key disputes involving the three African countries.

The first dispute — between Ethiopia and Egypt — is over Ethiopia’s construction of a $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, a key tributary to the Nile River. Egypt fears it will have a devastating effect on its water and irrigation supply downstream unless Ethiopia takes its needs into account. Ethiopia is using the dam to generate badly needed electricity.

The second dispute — between Ethiopia and Somalia — is over Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

Somalia has sought to block landlocked Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to gain access to the Red Sea via a contentious agreement with Somaliland to lease a stretch of land along Somaliland’s coastline, where Ethiopia would establish a marine force base. In return, according to Somaliland authorities, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Somalia’s federal government has since 2007 been supported by an African Union peacekeeping mission in fighting the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida and is responsible deadly attacks across the country.

Even after the AU peacekeepers leave, troops from countries such as Uganda and Burundi may stay in Somalia under bilateral deals.

Ethiopia said Wednesday it was “vigilantly monitoring developments in the region that could threaten its national security” and accused Somalia of “colluding with external actors” to undermine regional stability.

Somaliland also issued a statement Thursday saying it “strongly objects” to any deployment of Egyptian troops in Somalia.