Shane Gillis to host ESPN's award ceremony, the ESPYS

Shane Gills will host ESPN’s annual awards show, the ESPYS

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 24 June 2025 13:23 EDT
Shane Gills will host ESPN's annual awards show, the ESPYS, the network announced Tuesday.

The ceremony, which honors the top athletes and sports moments of the past year, will be held in Los Angeles on July 16 and broadcast live on ESPN.

The 37-year-old Gillis is one of the nation's most successful touring comics and the creator and star of the Netflix series “Tires.” He also hosts “Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast” with fellow comedian Matt McCusker.

“I’m excited to be at the ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

The ESPYS began in 1993 and benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS ceremony.

