Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

ESPN sets viewership records with massive spike in young watchers during Wild Card Series

ESPN set viewership records during baseball's Wild Card Series, driven by a surge in young viewers

The Associated Press
Monday 06 October 2025 14:03 EDT
Red Sox Yankees Baseball
Red Sox Yankees Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ESPN set viewership records during baseball's Wild Card Series, fueled by a significant spike in watchers from young demographics.

The network announced Monday that Game 3 of the Boston-New York Yankees series averaged 7,439,000 viewers — a single-game Wild Card Series record under the current format. It was the largest audience for an ESPN baseball game since Boston met the Yankees in a one-game MLB Wild Card playoff in 2021.

The network averaged 4,625,000 viewers for the 11 games, a new high for the current format. Overall viewership for the under-35 demographic jumped 89% from last year and 108% for kids 17 and under. Total viewership for the Wild Card Series was up 64% from last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in