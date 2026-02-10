MLB.TV on ESPN: What fans need to know about the new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Major League Baseball's streaming package of out-of-market games learned Tuesday what ESPN's takeover means for them.

ESPN announced that MLB.TV will come at a slight discount for those who already have ESPN's Unlimited plan, while those who don't will pay the same price as previous seasons.

The MLB.TV price for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers will be $134.99 for this season, before renewing each season at the then-current price.

Those without an ESPN Unlimited plan can purchase MLB.TV for $149.99 — the same price as last season — with a free month of ESPN Unlimited included.

There also is a $29.99 per month option for MLB.TV, with new subscribers also eligible for a free month of ESPN Unlimited.

At the start of the season, MLB.TV subscribers in the U.S. will still be able to watch out-of-market games, MLB Big Inning and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.

Those who subscribe to Spectrum, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV and Verizon Fios have access to ESPN Unlimited subscription as a part of their TV plan. The rest, including cord-cutters, pay $29.25 per month for all of the ESPN networks.

The local in-market streaming products for the 14 teams whose games are produced by MLB will be available on the MLB site and through the teams.

So far those teams are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.

The Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants also offer in-market streaming through MLB even though their games are through NBC Sports Network.

While multiview, integrated stats, key plays and the home/away feed selections will still be available, the home and away radio feeds will not be on ESPN this season.

ESPN became the rights holder to MLB.TV as part of its new three-year agreement with MLB. The agreement includes 30 exclusive games, primarily on weeknights and in the summer months.

Baseball is the second league that has its out-of-market digital package available in the U.S. on ESPN’s platform. The NHL moved its package to ESPN in 2021.

