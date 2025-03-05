ESPN announces 'Around the Horn' will end nearly 23-year run on May 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN's “Around the Horn” will air its final episode on Friday, May 23, ending a nearly 23-year run.

The weekday sports discussion and debate show has been a mainstay at 5 p.m. EST since its debut episode on Nov. 4, 2002. Tony Reali has been the show's main host since 2004. He replaced Max Kellerman, who was the host for the first two years.

The show, which has had more than 4,900 episodes, features four panelists — mostly sports columnists — who tried to earn points and avoid being muted by Reali as they gave their opinions on the biggest sports stories of the day.

“Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May,” David Roberts, ESPN's executive vice president and executive editor for sports news end Entertainment, said in a statement. “Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”

Woody Paige, who holds the show record for most appearances and wins, said on social media after the announcement, “My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken.”

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes added: "The show that gave me the confidence to even believe someone like me could do TV. Will be forever grateful to the producers, and also Tony Reali, who models kindness and intelligence in a way that’s all too rare these days.

ESPN announced that a 30-minute edition of “SportsCenter” will air in the 5 p.m. EST weekday spot during the summer.

“Pardon The Interruption,” featuring Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, has aired at 5:30 p.m. EST since Oct. 22, 2001, but there have been no announcements on its future.

