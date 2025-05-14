Ex-FDNY chief gets 3 years in prison for taking bribes to fast-track safety inspections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former New York City Fire Department chief was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to fast-track fire safety inspections at restaurants, hotels and other city businesses.

Anthony Saccavino, 61, pleaded guilty in January to running the scheme while heading the department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention, which regulates the installation of fire safety and suppression systems in New York City.

With the help of another chief, Brian Cordasco, Saccavino solicited and received $190,000 in bribe payments between 2021 and 2023, prosecutors said.

“Chief Saccavino led a pay-to-play bribery scheme that would offend the sensibilities of every hard-working New Yorker,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

A retired firefighter who ran an unsanctioned “expediting” business acted as the intermediary for the more than 30 projects that benefited from the accelerated reviews.

Saccavino was arrested in September alongside Cordasco, who also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in March to 20 months in prison.

Their arrests came days before the criminal indictment of Mayor Eric Adams on bribery charges that included allegations he sped up fire safety inspections at the Turkish consulate in exchange for illegal contributions. Adams has denied wrongdoing.

The case against the mayor, which was later ordered dropped by the Trump administration, was unrelated to the fire chiefs’ bribery scandal.

On top of his prison term, Saccavino was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and to return $57,000 that he personally pocketed in bribes, prosecutors said.

His attorney did not respond to phone call requesting comment.