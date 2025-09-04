Man convicted of sexual assault in case that triggered protests against migrants in Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ethiopian man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after he had sought asylum in Britain, in a case that triggered angry protests at hotels housing migrants.

A judge at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court east of London convicted Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu of two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of harassment without violence.

Prosecutors said Kebatu, 41, had arrived in England by small boat just over a week before he tried to kiss the 14-year-old on a bench in the town of Epping, put his hand on her thigh and stroked her hair.

He also sexually assaulted a woman who had offered to help him with his CV by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty, the prosecution said.

Kebatu had denied the charges.

Judge Christopher Williams said he would sentence the defendant on Sept. 23.

Kebatu's arrest and prosecution sparked protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he was staying along with other newly arrived migrants. More protests followed, in Epping and other towns, involving local people but also organized and attended by far-right activists. In some cases the demonstrators were outnumbered by counterprotesters supporting refugees.

Tensions have long simmered over the British government’s policy of using hotels to house migrants who are awaiting a decision on their asylum status. Critics say it costs taxpayers millions of pounds, while the hotels become flashpoints in communities and leave migrants feeling targeted by local residents.

The British government has pledged to stop migrants trying to reach Britain across the Channel and to end the use of asylum hotels, but says it will take time.

____

