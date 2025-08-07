Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EPA cancels $7 billion Biden-era grant program to boost solar energy

The Environmental Protection Agency has terminated $7 billion in funding for solar programs approved under the Biden administration, including projects for nearly 1 million households in low-income communities

Alexa St. John,Matthew Daly
Thursday 07 August 2025 14:54 EDT

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday terminated a $7 billion grant program that was intended to help pay for residential solar projects for more than 900,000 lower-income U.S. households.

It's the latest Trump administration move hindering the nation’s shift to cleaner energy.

The funding, part of Democratic President Joe Biden’s Solar for All program, was awarded to 60 recipients including states, tribes and regions for investments such as rooftop solar and community solar gardens.

Solar, a renewable energy, is widely regarded as a way to introduce cleaner power onto the electrical grid and lower energy bills for American consumers.

