Independent
Photos show Ennio Morricone's opera 'Partenope' as it premieres in Naples

Salvatore Laporta
Friday 12 December 2025 05:27 EST

Composer Ennio Morricone earned an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, but his only opera gathered dust for decades. On Friday night, Naples’ Teatro San Carlo will stage “Partenope," inspired by the mythical siren who drowned herself after failing to enchant Ulysses, three decades after its composition.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

