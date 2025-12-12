Photos show Ennio Morricone's opera 'Partenope' as it premieres in Naples

Composer Ennio Morricone earned an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, but his only opera gathered dust for decades. On Friday night, Naples’ Teatro San Carlo will stage “Partenope," inspired by the mythical siren who drowned herself after failing to enchant Ulysses, three decades after its composition.
