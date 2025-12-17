Louvre workers to vote on extending strike as security scrutiny intensifies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Employees at the Louvre Museum were set to vote Wednesday morning on whether to extend a strike that shut the world’s most visited museum, as unions protest chronic understaffing, building deterioration and recent management decisions; pressures intensified by a brazen crown jewels heist in October.

Workers were expected to gather for a general assembly to decide whether to continue the walkout, which was adopted unanimously earlier this week. The museum was closed Tuesday for its regular weekly shutdown.

Unions say frustration has mounted over staff shortages, aging infrastructure and a planned increase in ticket prices for non-European visitors.

Tensions have been further sharpened by fallout from the theft of crown jewels during a daylight robbery that exposed serious security lapses at the museum.

Culture Ministry officials held crisis talks with unions Monday and proposed to cancel a planned $6.7 million cut in 2026 funding, open new recruitment for gallery guards and visitor services and increase staff compensation. Union officials said the measures fell short.

The labor vote is expected hours before Louvre President Laurence des Cars is scheduled to appear before the Senate’s culture committee at 4:30 p.m., as lawmakers continue probing security failures at the museum.

Des Cars has acknowledged an “institutional failure” following the heist but has come under renewed scrutiny after admitting she only learned of a critical 2019 security audit after the robbery. France’s Court of Auditors and a separate administrative inquiry have since criticized long delays in implementing a long-promised security overhaul.

The Culture Ministry announced emergency anti-intrusion measures last month and assigned Philippe Jost, who oversaw the Notre Dame restoration, to help reorganize the museum. The move was widely seen as a sign of mounting pressure on Louvre leadership.

The museum’s reopening now hinges on the outcome of Wednesday’s vote.