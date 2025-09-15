Emmy Awards ratings up 8% with CBS audience of 7.4 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ratings for the Emmy Awards have continued their climb from all-time lows as the television industry looks to shake off the shake-ups of recent years.

About 7.42 million viewers tuned in to watch the Nate Bargatze-hosted 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS, according to Nielsen company data released Monday by the network. The night's big winners were “The Studio,” “Adolescence” and “The Pitt” and a huge outpouring of support for late-night host Stephen Colbert.

It was the most-watched Emmys telecast since 2021, and was up 8% from the 6.87 million that watched the “Shogun”-dominated ABC telecast in September 2024.

Sunday's show was up more than 70% from the -time low of 4.3 million from the Fox telecast of January 2024, which was delayed by months because of Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

The pandemic brought its own all-time low. The Emmys in 2020 on ABC, with no in-person audience and remote nominees attracted 6.1 million viewers. The show bounced back the following year with 7.4 million for CBS with help from an NFL game lead-in.

But NBC’s 2022 telecast dropped to 5.9 million, followed by the further dip in early 2024.

The Emmys telecast rotates annually between the four broadcast networks.

The last Emmys to reach more than 10 million viewers was 2018, when it drew in 10.2 million. The show had nearly 22 million viewers in 2000, a level it’s unlikely ever to hit again.