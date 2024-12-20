Macron met with anger and frustration over cyclone response during French leader's visit to Mayotte

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron faced widespread frustration and anger from residents of Mayotte during his visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is still reeling from the damage of the strongest cyclone to hit the region in nearly a century.

On Friday morning, Macron visited a neighborhood in Tsingoni on Mayotte’s main island, where people remain without access to drinking water or phone service, nearly a week after the cyclone.

As he walked through the area, some shouted: “We want water, we want water.”

Tension was palpable on Thursday evening when Macron was met with boos from dozens of residents in Pamandzi on Petite-Terre island during the last stop of his first day in Mayotte.

As people expressed frustration at the slow pace of aid efforts, Macron grabbed a microphone and said: “I have nothing to do with the cyclone, you can blame me, it wasn’t me!”

Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged the hardship.

“You’ve been through something terrible, everyone’s struggling, regardless of skin color,” he said, urging unity.

Macron got angry in turn, shouting, “You’re happy to be in France ... If it wasn’t France, you’d be 10,000 times more screwed!”

The French president added: “There’s no place in the Indian Ocean where people get so much help!" A woman could be heard saying “we disagree.”

Macron is known for his appetite for debate and is used to mix into crowds and confront people who are angry at him. He explained that he stayed two days in Mayotte out of “respect and consideration” for the population.

Mayotte, with 320,000 residents and an estimated 100,000 additional migrants, is France’s poorest department. The cyclone devastated entire neighborhoods as many people ignored warnings, thinking the storm wouldn’t be so extreme.

In Tsingoni, the French president got a warmer welcome on Friday morning by people eager to urge him for help, some posing for selfies with him, others showing him their children.

Meanwhile, French military and local authorities were scrambling to repair busted water pipes across the islands and get water to villages who haven’t had any.

In the village of Mirereni, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) outside Mayotte’s capital in the north, Civil Security officers were trying to remove a large, felled mango tree that busted a water pipe.

The pipe provides water to around 10,000 people in three nearby villages. But officials say repairing it might take a bit longer than usual because of the heat, which impacts equipment.

Locals said they’re worried the lack of water would cause disease. Earlier this year, there was a cholera outbreak on the island, with at least 200 cases.

At least 31 people have died during the cyclone and about 2,500 people were injured, including 67 in serious condition, French authorities said. But it’s feared hundreds or even thousands of people have died.

The government said it defined a method to count those who have died through ordering a census of the population district by district, with the help of mayors and local associations. A special team has been set up, authorities said, and some staff is being sent on the ground to verify the information provided.

French Health Minister Geneviève Darrieussecq said Friday that there were about 17% of hospital staff and 40% of all regional health staff on the archipelago who are still unaccounted for.

“That’s around 60 to 70 people,” she said on news broadcaster FranceInfo, stressing a large part of the population still has no access to phone services.

___

Sylvie Corbet reported from Paris.