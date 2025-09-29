Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
CEO of drugmaker GSK to step down by year's end

GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical company, will step down Dec. 31 after more than eight years at the head of the London-based drugmaker

Via AP news wire
Monday 29 September 2025 05:04 EDT
GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical company, will step down Dec. 31 after more than eight years at the head of the London-based drugmaker.

Walmsley, 56, will be replaced by Luke Miels, currently GSK’s chief commercial officer, the company said in a statement released on Monday.

While GSK achieved a number of strategic successes under Walmsley, including the spinoff of the consumer health care business Haleon, it has disappointed investors. GSK’s shares rose 3.3% to 1534.50 pence in early trading, making it the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange.

GSK’s shares fell 11% between April 1, 2017, when Walmsley became CEO, and last Friday.

“Despite the progress, the share price performance has been lackluster,” Derren Nathan, head of equity research at U.K.-based Hargreaves Lansdown,” said in a note to investors.

“Although her record of delivering on financial guidance has been strong, the company’s growth rates remain stuck in single-digit territory.”

