Partial list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 January 2025 09:15 EST
Awards Season
Awards Season (2017 Invision)

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced.

Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” a Spanish language, French-made film, with 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

The nominations had originally been planned for Jan. 17. But after wildfires on Jan. 7 began burning through parts of Los Angeles, leaving behind mass destruction, the academy extended its voting window and twice postponed the nominations announcement.

Here is the list of nominees for the Oscars, which will be broadcast March 2 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles:

Best picture

“Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part 2”; “Emilia Perez”; “I’m Still Here”; “Nickel Boys”; “The Substance”; “Wicked”

Best Actress

Demi Moore, “The Substance”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”; Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker, “Anora”; Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”; James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Original Song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”; “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”; “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”; “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”; “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Original Score

“The Brutalist”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Conclave”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot”

Animated Film

“Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”; “The Wild Robot”

Original Screenplay

“Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “A Real Pain”; “September 5”; “The Substance.”

Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Nickel Boys”; “Sing Sing”

___

For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

