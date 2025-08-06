Don’t Be Cruel: Photos of a Roma performer fighting discrimination, one Elvis song at a time

Tudor Lakatos is fighting discrimination against Romania’s Roma minority through the music of Elvis Presley.
Dressed in a rhinestone shirt and oversized sunglasses, Lakatos performs unique versions of Elvis’ hits in a mix of Romani, Romanian and English.
But don’t call him an Elvis impersonator. Lakatos says he “channels” Elvis as a way to connect with people from both communities and provide a role model for Roma children after centuries of discrimination and poverty.
