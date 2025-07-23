Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tesla profit plunges in latest quarter as Musk's turn to politics continues to keep buyers away

The fallout from Elon Musk’s plunge into politics a year ago is still hammering his Tesla business as both sales and profits fell sharply again in the latest quarter

Bernard Condon
Wednesday 23 July 2025 16:43 EDT
Tesla-Shareholder Meeting
Tesla-Shareholder Meeting (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The fallout from Elon Musk’s plunge into politics a year ago is still hammering his Tesla business as both sales and profits dropped sharply again in the latest quarter.

The car company that has faced boycotts for months said Wednesday that revenue dropped 12% and profits slumped 16% in the three months through June as buyers continued to stay away.

Quarterly profits at the electric vehicle, battery and robotics company fell to $1.17 billion, or 33 cents a share, from $1.4 billion, or 40 cents a share. That was the third quarter in a row that profit dropped.

Revenue fell from $25.5 billion to $22.5 billion in the April through June period, slightly above Wall Street’s forecast.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in