X users report a series of outages

Elon Musk's X social media platform suffered multiple outages early Monday.
There were more than 28,000 users reporting outages at 11:28 a.m. Eastern, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 40,000 users reported an outage around 10 a.m. and there were earlier outages being reported by users earlier Monday.
Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.
In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.