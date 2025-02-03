Musk is a 'special government employee,' the White House confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk is working for President Donald Trump as a “special government employee," according to a White House official, solidifying his controversial role in the administration but sidestepping some disclosure rules that are typical of federal workers.

The official, speaking Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Musk has a government email address and office space in the White House complex.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been granted broad latitude by Trump to reduce the size of the federal government. On Monday morning, the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development was abruptly shut down. Musk's team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, also has received access to sensitive payment systems at the U.S. Treasury Department.

Democrats fear that Musk is consolidating power within the federal government, acting without accountability and potentially against the law.

Special government employees are usually appointed to their position for up to 130 days. It's unclear how standard rules on ethics agreements and financial disclosures will apply to Musk, who has billions of dollars in federal contracts with SpaceX, his rocket company.

Musk does not receive a paycheck for his work, the White House official said. Under federal guidelines, it's unlikely that he will need to file a public financial disclosure report. The official did not provide additional details apart from saying that Musk is following the law.

Trump signaled his approval of Musk's work on Sunday evening after returning to Washington from his weekend in Florida.

“I think Elon is doing a good job. He’s a big cost-cutter," the Republican president said. “Sometimes we won’t agree with it and we’ll not go where he wants to go. But I think he’s doing a great job.”