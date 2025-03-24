Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Venezuela-hired lawyers file petition in El Salvador in effort to free Venezuelans deported by US

Lawyers hired by the Venezuelan government filed legal action Monday in El Salvador aimed at freeing the 238 Venezuelans deported by the United States who are being held in a Salvadoran maximum-security prison

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 March 2025 17:07 EDT
Venezuela US Deportation Flight
Venezuela US Deportation Flight (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lawyers hired by the Venezuelan government filed legal action Monday in El Salvador aimed at freeing the 238 Venezuelans deported by the United States who are being held in a Salvadoran maximum-security prison.

Jaime Ortega, who says he represents 30 of the imprisoned Venezuelans, said that they filed the habeas corpus petition with the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Chamber. He said that by extension they requested that it be applied to all Venezuelans detained in El Salvador.

The maneuver essentially compels the government to prove someone’s detention was justified.

The Salvadoran government has been silent about the status of the Venezuelan prisoners since the U.S. government sent them more than a week ago, despite a U.S. federal judge’s verbal order to turn the planes around.

The Trump administration is using an 18th-century wartime law to justify sending the Venezuelans, who it says were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the administration declared an invading force.

1

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in