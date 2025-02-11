Large fire erupts near El Paso, Texas, international airport, injuring 5
A fire broke out at a transportation center next to the international airport in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, injuring five people and sending a large tower of black smoke billowing over the city on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Authorities did not immediately say what caused the fire at Sun Metro Bicentennial Council Transit Operations Center.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, said El Paso Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Arvizu. He said he did not immediately know how many people were inside the building, whose walls and roof caved in. Authorities said they had the fire under control by midafternoon.
The fire did not disrupt flights at El Paso International Airport, said El Paso city spokesperson Laura Cruz Acosta.