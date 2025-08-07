The Paris office of Israeli airline El Al is vandalized with graffiti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli airline El Al said Thursday that its Paris office was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti, calling the act a “deeply disturbing” incident as tensions between France and Israel run high.

The graffiti was discovered Thursday morning. El Al said the offices were unoccupied at the time of the incident and no one was harmed. Photos shared on social media showed red spray paint across the glass doors and walls, including the phrase “El Al genocide airline.”

The airline said it was handling the matter with the “utmost gravity” and working “in close coordination” with authorities in France and Israel.” El Al added it “unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, particularly those driven by hatred,” and said its planes “proudly” display the Israeli flag.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev condemned the act and blamed the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron. “Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it’s Air France,” she wrote on social media. “When President Macron makes announcements that give gifts to Hamas, this is the result.”

The incident comes amid diplomatic friction following Macron’s pledge last month to recognize a Palestinian state — a move welcomed by some European allies but strongly opposed by Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called an antisemitic attack and urged the French government to ensure the safety of El Al staff and offices and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In May, several Jewish sites across Paris were defaced with green paint, including the Shoah Memorial, three synagogues and a Jewish restaurant.

France is home to Western Europe’s largest Jewish population, with an estimated 500,000 Jews — approximately 1% of the national population.

In recent years, antisemitic incidents have surged, with a sharp increase reported in 2023 after the Oct.7 Hamas attacks in Israel. These include physical assaults, threats, vandalism, and harassment, prompting alarm among Jewish communities and leaders.