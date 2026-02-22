Gu soars to defend her Olympic halfpipe title, making it 6 medals in career, in photos
Eileen Gu defended her Olympic ski halfpipe title to make it six medals in six events over her Winter Games career. The 22-year-old Gu, American-born but competing for her mother’s homeland of China, is already the most decorated freeskier in the short history of the sport at the Olympics.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
