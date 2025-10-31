Israel puts off signing $35 billion gas deal with Egypt, prompts US energy secretary to cancel visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has said that his refusal to sign a $35 billion gas agreement with Egypt has prompted his U.S. counterpart to cancel a planned trip to Israel.

A statement from Cohen's office on Thursday night said that U.S. officials had been “exerting a great deal of pressure on Israeli officials” to approve the deal, but it said that the minister would refuse to do so “until Israeli interests are secured and a fair price for the Israeli market is agreed upon.”

The move, the statement said, prompted U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to cancel his trip to Israel. Wright's office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. U.S. officials in Israel declined to comment. Egypt's Foreign Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen's refusal to sign the deal appears to freeze progress on what his office says would be the largest gas export agreement in Israel's history, exporting natural gas from the Leviathan gas field to Egypt.

The gas field is located in the Mediterranean Sea, 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the coast of northern Israel, according to Chevron, a U.S. gas corporation that operates the plant.

Cohen's move appears to risk inflaming Israel's relations with the United States and Egypt, both key brokers of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which has paused more than two years of war. The statement from Cohen's office said that efforts have been made to settle “the political issues between Israel and Egypt," but didn't specify further.