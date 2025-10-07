Photos of Egypt’s ‘strongman’ pulling ships, trains and cars in jaw-dropping feats

The Egyptian wrestler known as Kabonga has built his reputation on raw strength and relentless discipline. From Cairo to Hurghada, he’s become a familiar figure, training daily and performing extraordinary feats that test the limits of human endurance.
Mahrous, 44, has pulled cars and trains — and most recently, two ships weighing over 1,100 tons using only his teeth. Earlier this year, he was recognized for pulling a 279-ton train in Cairo.
