Government sends fresh plea to parents over funded childcare

The government has expressed concern that a significant number of parents are yet to claim increased childcare support, issuing a fresh plea for families to apply before a looming year-end deadline.

This vital funding could save eligible families thousands of pounds, yet awareness remains uneven across the country.

More than half a million parents could have saved an estimated £2,500 per child by Christmas through accessing the expanded funded childcare, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

The department previously stated the full expansion could save parents up to £7,500 annually per child.

However, a recent Ipsos poll reveals stark disparities in awareness. Around two in five parents from ethnic minority backgrounds were reportedly unaware of the expansion to 30 hours a week by September 2025.

The research also highlighted that parents from less deprived backgrounds (78%) were significantly more likely to know about the rollout than those from the most deprived areas (65%).

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer’s government has urged parents to apply for funded childcare before the deadline (PA) ( PA Wire )

London families showed the lowest awareness regionally, with fewer than three in five (57%) understanding the changes.

Early education minister Olivia Bailey urged parents to act: "With thousands of pounds of support available over a full year, I’d encourage all parents to check what they’re entitled to, so they don’t miss out on help that can make Christmas, and the months beyond, that little bit easier."

Eligible working parents have been able to access 30 hours a week of funded childcare for children over nine months old since September 1.

The government is now pressing all parents to verify their eligibility and apply by January 1.

A specific deadline of December 31 applies to parents whose children turned nine months old between the start of September and the end of the year.

Alice Barrett, a mother from Nottingham, shared how the expansion has saved her family over £700 a month.

"Being able to access an additional day at a school-based nursery before my three-year-old starts school next September has meant I can work more hours, while knowing he’s settled and learning in a familiar school environment," she explained.

"That saving has really helped at Christmas, allowing us to afford festive outings and experiences we might otherwise have had to cut back on."

Despite these benefits, the childcare sector has previously warned that some disadvantaged children risk being excluded if their parents do not work or earn enough to qualify for the government-funded scheme.