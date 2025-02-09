State schools may have no spare capacity for private pupils, figures suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

State schools across England are suffering from a shortage of spaces in key year groups, sparking fears they will be unable to cope with an influx of pupils following Labour’s decision to impose VAT on private school fees.

Figures reveal at least 27 local authorities, spanning areas from South Gloucestershire to Hull, have no spare spaces in some year groups.

Years 7 and 8 are the most overstretched, with 20 councils reporting no capacity for Year 7 pupils, while 13 face similar pressures in Year 8. Nottinghamshire is the worst hit, needing 468 extra Year 7 places.

The figures obtained by The Times come as the VAT exemption for private schools ended earlier this year, increasing fees by 20 per cent. Business rates relief is also set to finish in April. Government estimates suggest these changes could push 37,000 students out of the private sector, with 35,000 expected to seek places in state schools.

While ministers insist there are enough school spaces nationally - 578,000 in primaries and 465,000 in secondaries - critics argue the distribution of places is inadequate.

Councils such as Trafford, Warrington, and Sutton are already oversubscribed in critical primary year groups like Years 5 and 6, leaving parents concerned about their children’s transition to secondary schools.

Campaigners have warned that Labour’s policy risks overwhelming certain areas and disrupting education for thousands.

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, said: “There might not be the right spaces in the right places for children whose education is disrupted by this policy.”

Ms Robinson added that the changes could also harm SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision and restrict access to faith, bilingual, or single-sex schools.

Department for Education sources have said that some schools operate with more capacity than recorded in surveys and that additional spaces have been created since the data was collected from the academic year 2022-23.

But concerns remain about whether the state system can absorb the expected rise in demand without causing significant disruption to existing pupils.