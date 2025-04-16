Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National school offer day shows some areas of England fewer children are gaining places at their first choice of primary school, a survey suggests.

Wednesday brings a mixture of excitement and anxiety for families across England as they discover their child's primary school placement for September.

However, early analysis suggests a concerning trend: securing a coveted first-choice spot is becoming increasingly challenging in certain areas.

A survey conducted by the PA news agency, encompassing local authorities in England outside of London, reveals a stark regional disparity in primary school admissions.

While some areas have witnessed an increase in families securing their top choice, a significant number are experiencing a decline.

As of Wednesday midday, preliminary data from 39 councils paints a mixed picture. 18 councils reported a decrease in the percentage of children receiving their first-choice school compared to 2024 figures.

Meanwhile, 18 councils saw an improvement, while three reported no change. This data highlights the significant regional variations in primary school availability and demand.

Further analysis of 29 councils reveals a shift in application numbers. Fifteen councils experienced a drop in applications this year, while 14 saw an increase. This fluctuation could be attributed to various factors, including demographic shifts and parental preferences.

Early figures indicate more than one in 10 families missed out on their first choice in some parts of the country.

In Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire, 82.2 per cent of children got their first preference, a fall from last year, while in Wokingham 90 per cent got their top choice.

Hundreds of thousands of families across England are finding out which primary school their child will be joining this September, on what is commonly known as national offer day

Among the areas where high proportions obtained their first preference were Westmoreland and Furness at 97.9 per cent, and Hartlepool with 97.7 per cent.

Official data shows that last year 93.2 per cent of pupils across England were offered their first choice of primary school – up from 92.5 per cent in 2023.

A population bulge in England has been moving from primary schools into secondary schools.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT said: “While most parents will be happy to have found out that they have got their first choice, that doesn’t take away from the difficulty and disappointment experienced by those families who have missed out.

“And there is a concern this year that overall offer figures may mask quite big regional variations.

“Many primary schools are seeing falling pupil numbers, for example in cities like London, where primary age families are moving away.

“But in some schools competition for places will still be very high, for example in areas with large amounts of new house-building.

“This regional volatility in populations means that unfortunately many families are still at the mercy of a postcode lottery when it comes to getting their first choice of school place.

“The current government has taken some steps to address this, for example restoring local authorities with the power to open new schools where they are most needed.

“However more could be done to shield primary schools from demographic fluctuations and protect their funding, to ensure all families have a suitable local school place available for their child.”

In Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire , 82.2 per cent of children got their first preference, a fall from last year, while in Wokingham 90 per cent got their top choice.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Today is a big day for families across the country as they receive their primary school offers.

“Parents should be reassured that last year almost 99 per cent of children were accepted to one of their top three choices, but through our plan for change this government is determined to make sure every family, wherever they live, has access to a good local school.

“That’s why we are deploying expert school improvement teams to raise standards where they have been persistently low, alongside making sure there’s a brilliant teacher at the front of every classroom, teaching a national curriculum that sets young people up for success.”