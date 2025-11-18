Education Department offloads some work to other agencies as Trump presses for its closure
The U.S. Education Department is handing off some of its biggest grant programs to other federal agencies as the Trump administration accelerates its plan to shut down the department, a source briefed on the matter said Tuesday. It represents a major step forward for the administration’s dismantling of the department, which has mainly involved cutting jobs since President Donald Trump called for its elimination with an executive action in March. Six planned agreements to be signed by the Education Department will effectively move billions of dollars in grant programs to other agencies. Most notable is one that would put the Department of Labor over some of the largest federal funding streams for K-12 schools.