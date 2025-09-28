A list of notable shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US in the past 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services, inflicting casualties after ramming his vehicle into the front door of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the U.S. over the past 20 years. Here's a list of some of the most notable attacks.

August 27, 2025: Two children were killed and several others were injured in a shooting that happened during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis. The shooter, who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot, was a former student at the parish's school.

June 16, 2022: A gunman opened fire at a potluck dinner at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, killing three people. He was stopped from doing further damage when another diner struck him with a folding chair and held him until the police arrived.

Oct. 27, 2018: Eleven Jews attending services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were fatally shot by a white supremacist with a history of antisemitism. The gunman, Robert Bowers, faces execution after his conviction on multiple federal charges.

Nov. 5, 2017: A family feud is believed to have prompted the deadliest mass shooting in modern Texas history. Twenty-five people, including a pregnant woman, were killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Sept. 24, 2017: A gunman opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, killing one person and injuring several others, including the minister. The shooter, who previously attended the church, was sentenced to life without parole in 2019.

June 17, 2015: A young man walked into a Bible study session at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. and killed nine people. The victims included the senior pastor, Clementa Pinckney. The shooter, Dylann Roof, was an avowed white supremacist; he is awaiting execution after his conviction on multiple federal charges.

August 5, 2012: Six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in the town of Oak Creek were shot to death by a 41-year-old white supremacist who had discussed a racial holy war. One of the injured victims died in 2020 from his head wound, becoming the seventh fatality.

July 27, 2008: A gunman fired a sawed-off shotgun during a children’s performance at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, killing two people and wounding several others. Police said the shooter targeted the church because of its liberal leanings.

Dec. 9, 2007: A man killed two people and wounded three at Colorado Springs’ New Life Church before taking his own life. Earlier the same day, he killed two people and injured two at a Youth With a Mission Center in the Denver suburb of Arvada.

March 12, 2005: Terry Michael Ratzmann killed seven fellow congregants at the Living Church of God in Brookfield, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb. He killed himself after the shooting. Prosecutors never determined an exact motive, although they said he blamed the church for his depression and financial problems.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.