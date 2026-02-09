Marcus Samuelsson shares a comfort-food recipe for oxtail pepperpot with dumplings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oxtail is one of my favorite meats, and I like it best when it has been slow-cooked for hours, so I recommend cooking it the day before and letting it sit overnight. What makes this dish from my cookbook “The Rise” so homey and delicious is the mix of the oxtail and the dumplings, which everyone can relate to as being an example of comfort food at its finest.

This traditional Caribbean dish — mostly from Guyana — is made by stewing meat in a dark, rich gravy flavored with cinnamon, brown sugar, hot chiles, and cassareep, a special brown sauce made from cassava root. African Americans adapted the recipe using oxtail instead of offal, which are the internal organs of butchered animals. Regardless, this is a dish that only gets better with time in the pot.

Oxtail Pepperpot with Dumplings

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

OXTAIL

1 (4-pound) piece oxtail

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup vegetable oil

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 onion, diced

21 cloves garlic, minced

7 tablespoons minced ginger (3-inch piece)

2 plum tomatoes, diced

2 scallions, sliced

1 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) chile, stemmed and chopped

3 sprigs fresh thyme

7 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon whole allspice berries

6 cups chicken stock

DUMPLINGS

2 cups all-purpose flour

2½ tablespoons cornmeal

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons water

Directions

For the oxtail: Season the oxtail on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat ¼ cup of the oil in a large (8-quart) Dutch oven set over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the oxtail and brown on both sides, about 15 minutes.

Remove the oxtail to a paper-towel-lined dish. Heat the remaining ¼ cup oil in the Dutch oven and add the carrots, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, scallions, chile, thyme, brown sugar, soy sauce, ketchup, and allspice and stir to combine. Return the oxtail to the pot, add the chicken stock, and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, for 2½ hours, or until the oxtail is tender and the meat is falling away from the bone.

For the dumplings: Place the flour, cornmeal, and salt in a medium bowl and stir to combine. Add the water and use your hands to work the mixture into a dough ball. Knead the dough in the bowl for 2 to 3 minutes. Divide the dough in half and cover one half with a damp towel.

Continue to knead one dough ball for 5 minutes, or until smooth. Roll the piece of dough into a 21- to 24-inch snakelike piece. Cut the dough into 1-inch pieces, set on a baking sheet, and cover with a damp towel.

Repeat with remaining dough ball.

Stir the dumplings into the oxtail stew for the last 30 minutes of cooking time and cook until dumplings are tender and cooked through.

Serve the stew with rice and peas.

___

Marcus Samuelsson is the chef behind many restaurants worldwide. He is also co-chair of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), which focuses on underserved youth, and coproduces the annual Harlem EatUp! festival, which celebrates the food, art and culture of Harlem.

Excerpted from “The Rise” by Marcus Samuelsson. Copyright (copyright) 2020 by Marcus Samuelsson. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.