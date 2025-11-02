Thousands of bicycles take over Dubai's busiest highway as part of a fitness challenge

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of bicycles have taken over Dubai's busiest highway as part of an annual ride for the city's fitness challenge

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 November 2025 01:45 EST

For a short while, bicycles took over Dubai ’s busiest highway on Sunday as part of an annual ride marking the city-state’s yearly fitness challenge.

Thousands of cyclists rode down the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on the weekend morning.

Authorities shut down a portion of the expressway for the Dubai 30x30, a challenge that calls on residents of this sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates to get 30 minutes of exercise each day in November.

The road, also known as the E11, gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai's silver, doughnut-shaped Museum of the Future and other sites.

However, few have time to enjoy the sights as the expressway is typically jammed with traffic, mainly due to Dubai's rapid population growth, which has fueled its booming real estate market but also put strains on residents here.

