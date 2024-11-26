Drake to kick off Australia tour the same day as rival Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake has announced that his first tour of Australia in eight years will begin on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Toronto rapper announced the tour during a livestream Sunday night with Félix Lengyel, a Quebec streamer.

Drake said the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn’t make in the video.

He said the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

“I'm just going to go to Australia for now. It's been eight years,” he said. “I love it there."

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the tour or when tickets would go on sale.

The tour follows a public diss battle between Drake and Lamar, which saw them attack the other in songs including “Taylor Made Freestyle” by Drake, and Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Lamar’s track is nominated for five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year.

Drake was not nominated for any Grammys this year, but his representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether he submitted any work for consideration. In previous years he has opted not to.