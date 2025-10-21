Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Polish authorities detain 8 in suspected sabotage plot, says Tusk

Polish authorities have detained eight people on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage

The Associated Press
Tuesday 21 October 2025 04:35 EDT
Poland Sabotage
Poland Sabotage (Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland)

Polish authorities detained eight people in recent days on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage in various locations across the country, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday on X.

Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland's minister coordinating special services, wrote on X that the actions Tusk referred to involved “conducting reconnaissance of military facilities and critical infrastructure, preparing resources for sabotage, and directly carrying out attacks.”

Polish authorities have detained dozens of people over suspected sabotage and espionage since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

