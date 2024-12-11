Poland to guard major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that his government will protect major television stations in the country, like the U.S.-owned TVN, against hostile purchases, in a move aimed at protecting from any such attempts by Russia.

Tusk stressed that the directive to be adopted next week is to safeguard against Russia’s attempts to influence Europe’s democracy and political processes. He pointed to the recent presidential election in Romania that was voided on allegations of Russian influence.

Tusk said that Poland’s most popular station TVN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the private Polsat station will be added to a list of protected businesses that require government permission to sell.

“TVN and Polsat will be put in the register of strategic firms that are under protection against hostile takeover or one that is considered dangerous from the point of view of the interest of the Polish state,” Tusk said,

He spoke alongside visiting Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, as both stressed they share views on protecting the region's security in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine. Both countries, who are members of the European Union, provide Ukraine with political and military support.

“We want to protect our countries and the European Union against interference into the electoral processes or attempts at taking over or interfering with the work of our media,” Tusk said.

Media reports say that Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to sell TVN and that the right-wing and EU-sceptic Law and Justice party might be interested in buying it. Polsat is at the center of bitter infighting over its control within its owner, Zygmunt Solorz's family.