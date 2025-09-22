Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven
Ali Swenson,Amanda Seitz
Monday 22 September 2025 17:05 EDT
President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven. Speaking Monday from the White House, the president said women should not take acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, “during the entire pregnancy.” He also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.