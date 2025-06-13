Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran attack

The United States is shifting military resources in the Middle East in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran

Tara Copp
Friday 13 June 2025 09:37 EDT
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
Israel Iran Mideast Wars (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

The United States is shifting military resources, including ships, in the Middle East in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, according to two U.S. officials Friday.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

One of the officials says President Donald Trump is meeting with his National Security Council principals to discuss the situation. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in