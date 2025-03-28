Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Appeals court rules Trump can fire board members of independent labor agencies

An appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can fire two board members of independent labor agencies from their respective posts in the federal government

Michael Kunzelman
Friday 28 March 2025 15:54 EDT
Trump
Trump (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump can fire two board members of independent agencies handling labor issues from their respective posts in the federal government.

A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed to lift orders blocking the Trump administration from removing Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris and National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox.

On March 4, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that Trump illegally tried to fire Harris. Two days later, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that Trump did not have the authority to remove Wilcox.

The Justice Department asked the appellate court to suspend those orders while they appeal the decisions.

President Joe Biden nominated Harris to the merit systems board in 2021 and nominated Wilcox to a second five-year term as an NLRB member in 2023.

