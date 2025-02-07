Trump administration withdraws support for transgender minors in Tennessee case at the Supreme Court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The federal government no longer backs transgender minors and their families in Tennessee who are challenging a state ban on gender-affirming care, the Trump administration told the Supreme Court Friday.

The court's conservatives, at arguments in December, had already seemed likely to uphold the state ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

The formal notification of the change is the latest in a flurry of actions by the new administration regarding transgender people. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in his second week in office halting federal support for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The Tennessee law known as SB1 is similar to measures in about half the states that prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

The Biden administration had intervened in the Tennessee case, arguing that the restrictions amount to unconstitutional sex discrimination and warning that the court's decision in favor of the state could lead to restrictions on transgender adults.

“The Department has now determined that SB1 does not deny equal protection on account of sex or any other characteristic,” Deputy Solicitor General Curtis Gannon wrote in a letter to the court. “Accordingly, the new Administration would not have intervened to challenge SB1 — let alone sought this Court’s review of the court of appeals’ decision” effectively upholding the law.

But the justices still should go ahead and decide the Tennessee case, Gannon said, because the transgender minors and their parents also are involved and it would be inefficient to order a new round of legal briefing.

A decision is expected no later than early summer.

Since returning to the presidency last month, Trump has signed orders that define the sexes as unchangeable, open the door to banning transgender people from military service, call for new rules about how schools can teach about gender and set the stage to ban transgender women and girl athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. Several of the measures have already been challenged in court.