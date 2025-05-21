Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Defense Department accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's use

The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 May 2025 13:16 EDT
Trump Qatar Plane
Trump Qatar Plane

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the aircraft to make it safe for use by the president. He said the plane was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

Trump was asked about the move Wednesday while he was in the Oval Office with South Africa’s president and said, “They are giving the United States Air Force a jet.”

