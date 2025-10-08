Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Photos of the mixed reactions to Trump's bid to deploy troops to more US cities

The Associated Press
Tuesday 07 October 2025 22:17 EDT

President Donald Trump's bid to deploy the National Guard in cities like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago is bringing out both supporters and detractors of the administration's immigration policies.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

